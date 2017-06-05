Giving back one roof at a time

Giving back one roof at a time

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Carlsbad Current-Argus

Giving back, one roof at a time Mission Carlsbad volunteers work to repair resident Anita Duran's roof. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://www.currentargus.com/story/news/local/community/2017/06/05/giving-back-one-roof-time/372202001/ Mission Carlsbad volunteers removed wood from the top of Anita Duran's carport on South Cypress Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Life is dull without 2 hr Frankenfool 12
New Mexico needs to do this 5 hr robertson 4
New Mexico needs to do this. 5 hr robertson 3
Frankenfool for Carlsbad Mayor Mon Frankenfool 10
summer of the dirty mexicans Sun Frankenfool 60
The United States of Russia Jun 4 Frankenfool 29
Old fat mexican shoots fiance dead after she se... Jun 4 Frankenfool 39
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC