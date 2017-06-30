Father, son missing near Carlsbad

Father, son missing near Carlsbad

There are 2 comments on the KOB-TV story from Tuesday Jun 20, titled Father, son missing near Carlsbad. In it, KOB-TV reports that:

According to information from her Facebook post, Lill Pluta says her husband Robert Pluta and her oldest son Bobby Pluta, left for Carlsbad Caverns on Wednesday, June 14. She posted that she last spoke to them that night and since then, all calls have gone to voice mail. Lill posted that she spoke with the Fairfield Inn in Carlsbad and that the men did not check out and that their belongings are still in the room.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Carlsbad NM

Carlsbad, NM

#1 Thursday Jun 22
Carlsbad Caverns National Park / Upper Management "Know It All Attitude" NO common sense. Just Political Correctness ""DO NOT want to hurt anybody's feelings and get a complaint"".

Days before Severe Heat Wave ""before and during"" the two start their hike the National Weather Service Excessive Heat Warning Record Temperatures.

All hiking on the park should have been closed long before ,,Upper Management Clueless on many things. Sitting in their air conditioned office.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
nancy p

Lubbock, TX

#2 Friday Jun 23
Carlsbad NM wrote:
Carlsbad Caverns National Park / Upper Management "Know It All Attitude" NO common sense. Just Political Correctness ""DO NOT want to hurt anybody's feelings and get a complaint"".

Days before Severe Heat Wave ""before and during"" the two start their hike the National Weather Service Excessive Heat Warning Record Temperatures.

All hiking on the park should have been closed long before ,,Upper Management Clueless on many things. Sitting in their air conditioned office.
I call BS on you!!! Always blaming someone else
Always wanting the government to baby sit you. Grow up

Individuals need to take responsibility for their own actions
Life to tough, but for the stupid it is impossible
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
666 strokes is Carlsbad Resident 12 hr Real Carlsbad Res... 1
I am the Real Carlsbad Resident 20 hr Frankenfool 18
Hunting in the caveland. 20 hr Shane 26
Mariah Parkinson 20 hr Shane 8
Tina Pope (Jun '16) Sun Frankenfool 13
paul sanchez (Jan '10) Jun 30 Carlsbad Resident 12
brotherhood of the 74 (Jul '12) Jun 28 Smack 911 40
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,595 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC