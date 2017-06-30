Father, son missing near Carlsbad
There are 2 comments on the KOB-TV story from Tuesday Jun 20, titled Father, son missing near Carlsbad. In it, KOB-TV reports that:
According to information from her Facebook post, Lill Pluta says her husband Robert Pluta and her oldest son Bobby Pluta, left for Carlsbad Caverns on Wednesday, June 14. She posted that she last spoke to them that night and since then, all calls have gone to voice mail. Lill posted that she spoke with the Fairfield Inn in Carlsbad and that the men did not check out and that their belongings are still in the room.
|
#1 Thursday Jun 22
Carlsbad Caverns National Park / Upper Management "Know It All Attitude" NO common sense. Just Political Correctness ""DO NOT want to hurt anybody's feelings and get a complaint"".
Days before Severe Heat Wave ""before and during"" the two start their hike the National Weather Service Excessive Heat Warning Record Temperatures.
All hiking on the park should have been closed long before ,,Upper Management Clueless on many things. Sitting in their air conditioned office.
|
#2 Friday Jun 23
I call BS on you!!! Always blaming someone else
Always wanting the government to baby sit you. Grow up
Individuals need to take responsibility for their own actions
Life to tough, but for the stupid it is impossible
|
