Eddy County approves $125K for brine ...

Eddy County approves $125K for brine well remediation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Carlsbad Current-Argus

The appropriation, taken from the county's general fund, was approved unanimously by the Eddy County Board of County Commissioners. Eddy County commission approves $125K for brine well remediation The appropriation, taken from the county's general fund, was approved unanimously by the Eddy County Board of County Commissioners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dwi mexican hits moving target 21 min Carlsbad 6
dickies BBQ 8 hr Marsha R 4
Petition to Repeal New County GRT Taxes 10 hr quincy34 5
Life is dull without Sun Shane 89
Public Entity Theft in EDDY Copunty Sat Shane 2
First U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas Shipped to Pol... Jun 9 Sickandtired 2
Life is cheap in Carlsbad Jun 8 Sickandtired 3
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,082 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC