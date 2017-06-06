Eddy County approves $125K for brine well remediation
The appropriation, taken from the county's general fund, was approved unanimously by the Eddy County Board of County Commissioners. Eddy County commission approves $125K for brine well remediation The appropriation, taken from the county's general fund, was approved unanimously by the Eddy County Board of County Commissioners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dwi mexican hits moving target
|21 min
|Carlsbad
|6
|dickies BBQ
|8 hr
|Marsha R
|4
|Petition to Repeal New County GRT Taxes
|10 hr
|quincy34
|5
|Life is dull without
|Sun
|Shane
|89
|Public Entity Theft in EDDY Copunty
|Sat
|Shane
|2
|First U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas Shipped to Pol...
|Jun 9
|Sickandtired
|2
|Life is cheap in Carlsbad
|Jun 8
|Sickandtired
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC