County planning document approved by commissioners
There are 5 comments on the Carlsbad Current-Argus story from Tuesday Jun 27, titled County planning document approved by commissioners. In it, Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that:
County planning document approved by commissioners Land use, housing, economic development, infrastructure, water, transportation, facilities and hazard mitigation were all explained in the plan. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://www.currentargus.com/story/news/local/2017/06/27/county-planning-document-approved-commissioners/433104001/ Eddy County Commissioner James Walterscheid voices his concerns about the county's comprehensive plan during a meeting Tuesday in Carlsbad.
Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
#1 Tuesday Jul 4
Another plan but no truck by-pass.
Is this a waste of $$$
United States
#3 Tuesday Jul 4
Stella Davis is an idiot. An ex reporter for the local rag.
How goofy are the people of Carlsbad who voted for idiots who can't find their way home.
This chicken sh#t town deserves everything it doesn't get like a truck bypass route.
What a F-ing Waste of tax money.
#4 Tuesday Jul 4
Carlsbad is a good town for gays like me to go head hunting though!
#5 Tuesday Jul 4
Same ole same ole...been talked about for decades. Same old circle jerk costing tax payers even yet more money. Never ends. Ever.
#6 Tuesday
She is from Australia. Illegal????
