Columnists Dedicated employees, community ensured WIPP's reopening
Dedicated employees, community ensured WIPP's reopening Please welcome my replacement, Bruce Covert and his wife Patty. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://www.currentargus.com/story/opinion/columnists/2017/06/11/dedicated-employees-community-ensured-wipps-reopening/384714001/ It's been a privilege to be part of the Nuclear Waste Partnership team that got the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant back in business again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life is dull without
|6 hr
|Frankenfool
|84
|Public Entity Theft in EDDY Copunty
|7 hr
|Shane
|2
|Petition to Repeal New County GRT Taxes
|11 hr
|quincy34
|3
|First U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas Shipped to Pol...
|Fri
|Sickandtired
|2
|dickies BBQ
|Thu
|manny
|3
|Life is cheap in Carlsbad
|Jun 8
|Sickandtired
|3
|New Mexico needs to do this.
|Jun 8
|Foodstamp
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC