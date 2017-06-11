Columnists Dedicated employees, community ensured WIPP's reopening

Dedicated employees, community ensured WIPP's reopening Please welcome my replacement, Bruce Covert and his wife Patty. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://www.currentargus.com/story/opinion/columnists/2017/06/11/dedicated-employees-community-ensured-wipps-reopening/384714001/ It's been a privilege to be part of the Nuclear Waste Partnership team that got the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant back in business again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.