Carlsbad home robbed of $20,000 in jewelry
CARLSBAD, N.M. Diamonds are a girl's best friend, but they can also be a jewel thief's goldmine. Police in southeast New Mexico are asking for the public's help after a crook got away with thousands of dollar's worth of the precious stones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life is dull without
|1 hr
|Frankenfool
|32
|Life is cheap in Carlsbad
|4 hr
|Sickandtired
|3
|Petition to Repeal New County GRT Taxes
|7 hr
|Sickandtired
|2
|New Mexico needs to do this.
|11 hr
|Foodstamp
|6
|dickies BBQ
|15 hr
|Marsha R
|2
|New Mexico needs to do this
|Jun 6
|robertson
|4
|Frankenfool for Carlsbad Mayor
|Jun 5
|Frankenfool
|10
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC