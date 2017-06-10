Burglary rash hits rural Otis

Burglary rash hits rural Otis

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Carlsbad Current-Argus

Burglary rash hits rural Otis Police said the rural community has seen up to 10 home burglaries during the past two-to-three weeks. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://www.currentargus.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/10/burglary-rash-hits-rural-otis/385796001/ Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ICE Chief Thomas Homan Issues Warning to Illega... 4 min None 3
dickies BBQ 5 hr Shane 7
Our Great Leader is here 8 hr Shane 1
dwi mexican hits moving target 21 hr None 22
New Mexico, rated 49th in nation, by new study 23 hr White devil 5
Petition to Repeal New County GRT Taxes Jun 12 quincy34 5
Life is dull without Jun 11 Shane 89
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC