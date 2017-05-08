To Bury Nuclear Waste, Dig Deeper Than Yucca Mountain
Energy Secretary Rick Perry is right to say the U.S. needs a long-term solution to its massive nuclear waste problem. It also makes sense for Perry and some members of Congress to see Yucca Mountain as part of that solution -- though many Nevadans promise to make sure it won't be.
