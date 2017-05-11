Texas trio faces human trafficking charges after New Mexico traffic stop
The Lea County Sheriff's Office says Jerry Johnson, Dequante Jackson and Toquan Yates were stopped by a deputy just outside of Hobbs on Monday for speeding. Deputies say they had an under-age girl with them.
