Sex assault convict from Carlsbad sought by police Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Eddy County Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2rwfTAz A man convicted of rape in 2008 is being sought by police after he failed to register as a sex offender in March. Johnny Ray Brazeal, 34, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual penetration in February 2007, and after a trial was convicted in April 2008.

