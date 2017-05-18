Sex assault convict from Carlsbad sought by police
Sex assault convict from Carlsbad sought by police Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Eddy County Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2rwfTAz A man convicted of rape in 2008 is being sought by police after he failed to register as a sex offender in March. Johnny Ray Brazeal, 34, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual penetration in February 2007, and after a trial was convicted in April 2008.
