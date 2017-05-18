Sex assault convict from Carlsbad sou...

Sex assault convict from Carlsbad sought by police

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Carlsbad Current-Argus

Sex assault convict from Carlsbad sought by police Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Eddy County Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2rwfTAz A man convicted of rape in 2008 is being sought by police after he failed to register as a sex offender in March. Johnny Ray Brazeal, 34, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual penetration in February 2007, and after a trial was convicted in April 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frankenfool for Carlsbad Mayor 1 hr Frankenfool 10
summer of the dirty mexicans 22 hr Frankenfool 60
The United States of Russia Sun Frankenfool 29
Old fat mexican shoots fiance dead after she se... Sun Frankenfool 39
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) Sat sharon Scott 7
Babe Jun 3 Hardworking 34
oops Jun 2 Frankenfool 34
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,543,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC