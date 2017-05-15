Police ID victims of Saturday shootin...

Police ID victims of Saturday shooting in Carlsbad

Monday May 15

Police ID victims of Saturday shooting Dannette Acosta was killed when police said Fabian Carrasco, 46, opened fire on two women. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2qlwsSb A woman who survived a fatal shooting in Carlsbad on Saturday is expected to recover and be released from a Lubbock hospital on Tuesday, police said, while the deceased victim's family has been notified of her death.

