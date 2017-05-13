NMSU Carlsbad graduates ready for the...

NMSU Carlsbad graduates ready for the next step

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: Carlsbad Current-Argus

NMSU Carlsbad graduates ready for the next step "Education is for you to keep and for you to share it with others," Jasso said. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2rcKbYF Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mark Zuckerberg and President Trump lead the 2017 class of commencement speakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happen at mesa street apartments??? 6 hr Frankenfool 16
America's most Prestigious Colleges and Univ... May 13 Frankenfool 4
parents fear that myrnas s(t)inkhole will swall... May 13 Frankenfool 12
None May 12 Frankenfool 3
Chomping at the bit May 11 Frankenfool 11
Motley Crew does it again May 11 Frankenfool2 3
Anyone having trouble with ATT tower May 10 None 17
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Eddy County was issued at May 15 at 7:24AM MDT

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC