New Mexico girl takes selfie on stage with celebrity chef Bobby Flay
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay was hosting a show at Inn of the Mountain Gods on Saturday when 5-year-old Ava Kertis from Carlsbad walked up to the microphone to ask him a question. Flay was so impressed with Ava's stylish outfit and cool shades that he asked her to join him on stage.
