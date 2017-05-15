New Mexico girl takes selfie on stage...

New Mexico girl takes selfie on stage with celebrity chef Bobby Flay

Monday May 15 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay was hosting a show at Inn of the Mountain Gods on Saturday when 5-year-old Ava Kertis from Carlsbad walked up to the microphone to ask him a question. Flay was so impressed with Ava's stylish outfit and cool shades that he asked her to join him on stage.

