Man camps blocked by Eddy County amid fear
There are 20 comments on the Las Cruces Sun-News story from Tuesday May 2, titled Man camps blocked by Eddy County amid fear. In it, Las Cruces Sun-News reports that:
Man camps blocked by county amid resident fear Paige Evans' six-year-old son loves playing outdoors. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://c-cargus.co/2ptN0H6 Residents of La Huerta meet at a street corner Monday to discuss and sign petitions related aiming to block a man camp from being built in the neighborhood.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
|
#1 Wednesday May 3
Man camp What is it ?
|
United States
|
#2 Wednesday May 3
Place for oilfield workers to park RV's
|
#3 Thursday May 4
Good Deal, just as the economy starts to re-bound, shut out the newcomers let them live in tents, trucks, storage buildings
NIMBY
|
#4 Thursday May 4
Is this a Cody Northcut Project???
|
United States
|
#5 Thursday May 4
Don't know
|
#6 Friday May 5
I kind of like the idea of a man camp moving into the area...fresh meat!
|
#7 Saturday May 6
Go ahead and try to crash one homo. They will pulverize you into a bleeding piece of meat.
|
#9 Saturday May 6
I've been with oil field guys before, and you're right about leaving me bleeding ;-)
Some of those guys are big in that area!
|
#10 Saturday May 6
Well, if nothing else, it can easily be said that you are nothing short of disgusting...congrats.
|
#11 Saturday May 6
To each his own! None, maybe that's your problem...get you some and maybe you'd loosen up a bit!
|
#12 Saturday May 6
I get plenty from my wife, thank you. Enjoy your dongs...yuck!
|
#13 Sunday May 7
Hahaha!!!
If you have a wife all you are getting is none!
See what I did there!
Lol!!!
Ya gotta be single if ya wanna get laid.
Everyone knows that!
|
United States
|
#14 Sunday May 7
This is a notice to all oilfield workers coming to Carlsbad
This town verified by the state department of health is the LGBT capital of New Mexico
Be aware
Stay alert
Don't ask for STD's from the LGBT people
|
#15 Sunday May 7
The "gay Capital" of New Mexico?! Bitch, please, Carlsbad is the capital of trailer park boys, yahoos, druggies, welfare, drunks and the uneducated like you. If there were more of the LGBT community here, Carlsbad would be more like Santa Fe than Juarez!
|
#16 Sunday May 7
To each his own! The very thought of being with a woman makes me sick, but a big hard...well you know.
|
United States
|
#17 Sunday May 7
Myrna the mermaid or Frankinfool
Lol
You go by 20 names
Now gayguy
|
#18 Sunday May 7
Yeah, and you took the bait! Cave dwellers like you are easy to fool.
|
#21 Monday May 8
Uh, Fool if this is really you...why would you ever take up such a pathetic persona? Something is very wrong with you.
|
United States
|
#22 Monday May 8
Chill out Myrna!
It wasn't me.
Or was it?
Yay me!!!
|
#23 Monday May 8
You're not speaking to Myrna. Where is she anyway? She is not posting as much as she used to.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|parents fear that myrnas s(t)inkhole will swall...
|1 min
|Frankenfool
|8
|America's most Prestigious Colleges and Univ...
|1 hr
|Carlsbad NM
|1
|Chomping at the bit
|4 hr
|Frankenfool
|11
|Motley Crew does it again
|4 hr
|Frankenfool2
|3
|Anyone having trouble with ATT tower
|23 hr
|None
|17
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Paul
|8,898
|Roll Out Trash Cans Vs. Dumpsters - What do you...
|Tue
|Carlsbad NM
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC