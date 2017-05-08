Komatsu Southwest to Break Ground on ...

Komatsu Southwest to Break Ground on Expanded HQ

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Komatsu Southwest is expected to break ground in May [2017] on a complete remodel of its new 55,000 sq.-ft . headquarters in Albuquerque, N.M. The new facility will be built from the existing structure at 6101 Pan American Way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Motley Crew does it again 1 hr Sickandtired 1
Anyone having trouble with ATT tower 6 hr Gay Guy 10
News Man camps blocked by Eddy County amid fear 13 hr None 20
Roll Out Trash Cans Vs. Dumpsters - What do you... 16 hr Frankenfool 4
If I was a La Huerta Resident Mon sammy 6
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Mon Spider 8,896
Chomping at the bit Sun Gay Guy 6
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC