Komatsu Southwest to Break Ground on Expanded HQ
Komatsu Southwest is expected to break ground in May [2017] on a complete remodel of its new 55,000 sq.-ft . headquarters in Albuquerque, N.M. The new facility will be built from the existing structure at 6101 Pan American Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motley Crew does it again
|1 hr
|Sickandtired
|1
|Anyone having trouble with ATT tower
|6 hr
|Gay Guy
|10
|Man camps blocked by Eddy County amid fear
|13 hr
|None
|20
|Roll Out Trash Cans Vs. Dumpsters - What do you...
|16 hr
|Frankenfool
|4
|If I was a La Huerta Resident
|Mon
|sammy
|6
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Spider
|8,896
|Chomping at the bit
|Sun
|Gay Guy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC