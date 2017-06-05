Good Samaritans help out-of-state family fix car problems
New Mexico is full of some of the most helpful and caring people. One family who recently visited the state can vouch for that statement after several Good Samaritans came to their aid in Carlsbad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life is dull without
|21 min
|Frankenfool
|10
|New Mexico needs to do this
|1 hr
|robertson
|4
|New Mexico needs to do this.
|1 hr
|robertson
|3
|Frankenfool for Carlsbad Mayor
|Mon
|Frankenfool
|10
|summer of the dirty mexicans
|Sun
|Frankenfool
|60
|The United States of Russia
|Jun 4
|Frankenfool
|29
|Old fat mexican shoots fiance dead after she se...
|Jun 4
|Frankenfool
|39
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC