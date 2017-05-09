County's proposed cuts threaten municipal services

Proposed cuts threaten municipal services The smallest communities in Eddy County are seeing the greatest reductions in county funding for services. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2q0jTM3 The smallest communities in Eddy County are seeing the greatest reductions in county funding for services while county officials attempt to account for losses in tax revenue and state budget cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.