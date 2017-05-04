Construction Begins on $400M New Mexi...

Construction Begins on $400M New Mexico, Texas Power Line

Monday May 1 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Xcel Energy has started construction on a 345-kilovolt transmission line between Texas and New Mexico to extend its electrical distribution system. Formal groundbreaking ceremonies were scheduled near Hobbs, N.M., on the $400 million project to eventually connect to a substation north of Abernathy, Texas.

