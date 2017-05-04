Construction Begins on $400M New Mexico, Texas Power Line
Xcel Energy has started construction on a 345-kilovolt transmission line between Texas and New Mexico to extend its electrical distribution system. Formal groundbreaking ceremonies were scheduled near Hobbs, N.M., on the $400 million project to eventually connect to a substation north of Abernathy, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If I was a La Huerta Resident
|28 min
|Sickandtired
|4
|Man camps blocked by Eddy County amid fear
|4 hr
|None
|18
|Anyone having trouble with ATT tower
|13 hr
|Gay Guy
|7
|Chomping at the bit
|Sun
|Gay Guy
|6
|carlsbad little league
|Fri
|Pedro
|1
|Carlsbad City Police
|May 3
|Sickandtired
|2
|South
|May 3
|Frankenfool
|14
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC