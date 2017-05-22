Carlsbad water park prepares to open ...

Carlsbad water park prepares to open for second season

Carlsbad's new water park is getting ready to open for its second season. The $4.5 million park opened in July for the very first time and made a huge splash, drawing people from Roswell, Artesia and West Texas.

