Carlsbad man charged with shooting, killing father
Officers charged Isack Rodriguez, 21, with murder and tampering with evidence following the shooting over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old fat mexican shoots fiance dead after she se...
|5 hr
|Frankenfool
|10
|old cavern highway myrna seems to have snapped
|10 hr
|Frankenfool
|5
|parents fear that myrnas s(t)inkhole will swall...
|10 hr
|Frankenfool
|18
|Roll Out Trash Cans Vs. Dumpsters - What do you...
|10 hr
|Army Vet
|7
|Carlsbad valedictorian refuses to give up
|Sun
|Frankenfool
|2
|ABC cancels the Tim Allen show favored by conse...
|Sun
|Myrna the Mermaid
|22
|New City Judsg appointed
|Sun
|Frankenfool
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC