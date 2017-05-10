Brittany's Hope helps families in fight against cancer
The community of Carlsbad came together Friday to support Brittany's Hope, a foundation intended to help families fighting cancer in Eddy County. Brittany Martin was a 37-year-old wife and mother of three who lost her battle to cancer last week.
