Brew festival celebrates New Mexican craft beers
Revelers at the second annual Microbrew Festival on the Pecos on Saturday could not have asked for a better day to enjoy an ice cold beer. Brew festival celebrates New Mexican craft beers Revelers at the second annual Microbrew Festival on the Pecos on Saturday could not have asked for a better day to enjoy an ice cold beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happen at mesa street apartments???
|11 hr
|Frankenfool
|16
|America's most Prestigious Colleges and Univ...
|May 13
|Frankenfool
|4
|parents fear that myrnas s(t)inkhole will swall...
|May 13
|Frankenfool
|12
|None
|May 12
|Frankenfool
|3
|Chomping at the bit
|May 11
|Frankenfool
|11
|Motley Crew does it again
|May 11
|Frankenfool2
|3
|Anyone having trouble with ATT tower
|May 10
|None
|17
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC