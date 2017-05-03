Borehole drilling hits grassroots opp...

Borehole drilling hits grassroots opposition

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Quay County Sun

A lot of people in some very rural areas are saying no. It pertains to nuclear energy and the radioactive waste it creates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South 1 hr Myrna 13
County commissioners to raise taxes 8 hr gregory 2
The United States of Russia 9 hr Litlovely1 3
Step parent adoption attorney? 19 hr robersmith 5
The Fool and the Mermaid Mon Myrna 16
26 million dollars for new school Mon Myrna 18
County commissioners to purchase $5,000,000 Ai... Apr 30 roper 2
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,458 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC