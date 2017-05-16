16-year-old driver dies after striking cow in roadway
Saturday around 9:30 p.m., New Mexico State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Hidalgo Road about one-half mile east of Standpipe Road in Carlsbad, NM. The initial investigation indicated a pickup was traveling westbound on Hidalgo Road when the vehicle struck a cow in the roadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frankenfool for Carlsbad Mayor
|1 hr
|Frankenfool
|10
|summer of the dirty mexicans
|22 hr
|Frankenfool
|60
|The United States of Russia
|Sun
|Frankenfool
|29
|Old fat mexican shoots fiance dead after she se...
|Sun
|Frankenfool
|39
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Sat
|sharon Scott
|7
|Babe
|Jun 3
|Hardworking
|34
|oops
|Jun 2
|Frankenfool
|34
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC