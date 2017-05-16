16-year-old driver dies after strikin...

16-year-old driver dies after striking cow in roadway

Sunday May 21 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Saturday around 9:30 p.m., New Mexico State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Hidalgo Road about one-half mile east of Standpipe Road in Carlsbad, NM. The initial investigation indicated a pickup was traveling westbound on Hidalgo Road when the vehicle struck a cow in the roadway.

