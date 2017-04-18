WIPP seals off nuclear waste for 10,0...

WIPP seals off nuclear waste for 10,000 years. Should it be a model for storage?

Tuesday Apr 18

Shut down after two 2014 incidents, New Mexico's Waste Isolation Pilot Plant accepted its first new shipments of nuclear waste last week. A worker drives an electric cart past air monitoring equipment inside a storage room of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad, N.M. , shown in this undated photo.

Carlsbad, NM

