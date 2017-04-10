WIPP receives first shipment in 3 years
Phil Breidenbach, president of operating contractor Nuclear Waste Partnership, said work by those involved with the project made the restart possible. WIPP receives first shipment in 3 years Phil Breidenbach, president of operating contractor Nuclear Waste Partnership, said work by those involved with the project made the restart possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There are two families
|24 min
|Myrna the Mermaid
|14
|How we got here: Waste Isolation Pilot Plant re...
|23 hr
|Myrna the Mermaid
|2
|Easter baskets can be purchased with FOOD STAMPS (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Samjrdani
|63
|One arrested after string of armed robberies
|Mon
|Frankenfool X
|22
|Channel 23 (Feb '10)
|Mon
|carol_ibarra08
|2
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Apr 9
|SLB
|17
|City to ban construction near potential sinkhole
|Apr 8
|Duhhh
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC