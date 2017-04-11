Waste Isolation Pilot Plant Resumes S...

Waste Isolation Pilot Plant Resumes Shipping After 3 Years

This April 8, 2017, image made from a video provided by the U.S. Department of Energy shows the early-morning arrival of a shipment of nuclear waste at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad, N.M. The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant has resumed shipping after it was halted for more than three years in response to a radiation release that contaminated part of the nation's only underground nuclear repository. The U.S. Energy Department said Monday that the shipment from a federal facility in Idaho marked a milestone for the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant and the government sites where tons of waste left over from decades of nuclear weapons research and development have been stacking up.

