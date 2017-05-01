UNM art program draws inspiration from nature

In an effort to bring communities together, the UNM Art Museum is hosting an educational workshop designed for families to explore the flora of the Southwest through art. "Lobo Studio Family Workshop: Exploring and Recording Nature" is a collaboration with a current exhibit at the University museum which showcases the horticultural sketches of Edward Skeats, a scientist and amateur artist who worked in New Mexico during the late 19th century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.