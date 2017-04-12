Thunderstorms could cause flash flooding
Thunderstorms could cause flash flooding Heavy rainfall expected this afternoon in Carlsbad. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2oYIzoB An 80 percent chance of rain prediction for Eddy County may just morph into a snow storm Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
