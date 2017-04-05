One arrested after string of armed robberies
There are 19 comments on the Carlsbad Current-Argus story from Wednesday Apr 5, titled One arrested after string of armed robberies. In it, Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that:
One arrested after string of armed robberies A Carlsbad man was arrested Tuesday for a trio of armed robberies in the city, police said. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2oKRRRu Evan Gonzalez, 18, was arrested after police said he robbed two Allsup's and Walgreens, police said, while driving in a stolen car.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
|
#1 Thursday Apr 6
why oh why are nearly all of the crimes committed by blacks or hispanics?
|
#2 Thursday Apr 6
Hey Frankenidiot!! LOL!!!!
|
#3 Thursday Apr 6
Poverty?
|
#4 Friday Apr 7
That is rich.
I am poor so I get to shoot you, rape you, steal from you.... good grief, give me a break..........
|
#5 Friday
Minorities are victims of white society, so show a little compassion!
|
#6 Saturday
No one gets a pass here. All races have good and bad. Starts with the upbringing and what morals are instilled. But in the end it's the responsibility of each individual.
Bad people make bad choices. That is the case and point. Let's not blame society!
|
#7 Saturday
Nah!
It was Myrna's kids!
They are violent cave criminals!
They are probably Mexicans, so yeah you're right.
|
#8 Saturday
I blame Myrna.
When her kids are finally sent off to the pokey the cave crime will fall 75%.
|
#9 Saturday
If they would all go back to their country of origin they wouldn't have to worry about being subjugated by us White devils now would they?
Ya ever seen a country without White devils?
Check out South Africa where monkeys are driving out Whites.
|
#10 Saturday
Back to your shanigans....people are people. All made in God's image but then we got here and picked up bad habits like calling people names. But I guess you will never change ...you just change your monitor name and continue your insults.
Someday when you are down on your luck some person of color will give you a hand and remind you that nobody is an island and we all need each other.
Happy Easter. Don't forget what Jesus did for all of us regardless of color!
|
#11 Saturday
I'm just playing.....kinda.
I don't like Myrna!
She makes me sick.
I like you, but don't care for your defending of bad people like perkowski, and throwing God in my face.
God punishes just like any person should when they see someone doing wrong.
I will always flame people I don't like.
|
#12 Saturday
I don't defend bad behavior....I just don't approve of bad language towards one another and prejudice.
Have your opinion without being mean.
Now start Holy Week with true repentance! I don't throw God in your face....I just remind you! I want heaven for you and the whole world. But if we continue being ugly we will condemn ourselves.
Just saying! My friend.
|
#13 Yesterday
You were born mentally sick! Learn to respect people of color! I can't understand how a man like you with such a black heart can hate black people! Perhaps you have penis envy when it comes to black men?
|
#14 17 hrs ago
This is the bottom of the barrel mentality that makes me sick!
I am more concerned about the criminal element than the size of some morally corrupt diseased genatalia.
Only someone with low moral fiber would think in those terms.
There's a lot more to life you horrible person!
You will never see that our country is in decline because of these people because decline is normal to people like you!
You only exist!
You don't contribute to your society....
|
#15 15 hrs ago
Hit the nail on the head, did I? If you're so interested in "contributing" to society, then why don't you get the hell off the computer and start doing something constructive with your miserable life instead of always posting hatred about people? Again, pots calling kettles black!
|
#16 13 hrs ago
Once again the size of anything on me compared to anyone else is very low on my totem!
Just for your small mind I have never had a complaint.
I'm more interested in what people like you, and the slime in my country are doing to it long term.
The lunatics won't run the asylum if I have a say in it, and will go to the box fighting people like you to see it won't happen...
|
#17 8 hrs ago
You're so worried about the fate of America, then stop worrying about minority youth and be more concerned about the white men who are in power and who have the ability to get us into a chemical war!
|
#18 3 hrs ago
White guilt?
You excuse bad behavior for fear of being called a racist.
Yeah, I don't have that problem...
You however are part of the problem!
Stand for something, or fall for anything is a saying Americans lived by.
Now people are a bunch of spineless cowards.
Why not shut your face now?
|
#19 7 min ago
You fear minorities so you are the spineless coward! Remember, it was minorities who built much of America! So I suggest that you shut your ignorant trap!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|20 hr
|SLB
|17
|City to ban construction near potential sinkhole
|Sat
|Duhhh
|5
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Fri
|Myrna the Mermaid
|3
|Oil field rates
|Fri
|Myrna the Mermaid
|7
|Easter baskets can be purchased with FOOD STAMPS (Mar '13)
|Apr 7
|Steve
|62
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|8,892
|Did Perkowski resign?
|Mar 31
|pvtryan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC