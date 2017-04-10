How we got here: Waste Isolation Pilo...

How we got here: Waste Isolation Pilot Plant resumes operations

There are 2 comments on the Carlsbad Current-Argus story from Monday Apr 10, titled How we got here: Waste Isolation Pilot Plant resumes operations. In it, Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that:

How we got here: Waste Isolation Pilot Plant resumes operations The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant is an underground repository which stores low level nuclear waste near Carlsbad, N.M. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2oREXEJ An employee looks on as a machine implants a support bolt into the ceiling of an underground passage, Jan. 9, at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad. Visitors are trained on use of breathing apparatuses in case of an emergency gas leak, Monday, at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
roberta88

Lubbock, TX

#1 Tuesday Apr 11
Good News..........
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Myrna the Mermaid

Espanola, NM

#2 Tuesday Apr 11
roberta88 wrote:
Good News..........
Another idiotic Frankenfool post!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
There are two families 3 hr Frankenfoolz 27
Mr Doporto - Please Resign 13 hr Myrna the Mermaid 49
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Mon xray45 4
Easter baskets can be purchased with FOOD STAMPS (Mar '13) Sun Myrna the Mermaid 65
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr 13 You know 5
News One arrested after string of armed robberies Apr 10 Frankenfool X 22
Channel 23 (Feb '10) Apr 10 carol_ibarra08 2
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC