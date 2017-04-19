County hears concerns over RV parks

County hears concerns over RV parks

There are 1 comment on the Carlsbad Current-Argus story from Wednesday Apr 19, titled County hears concerns over RV parks. In it, Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that:

Residents to Commissioners: RV parks a hazard County officials recently expressed difficulty evaluating lodger's taxes owed by the new parks. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2pCqDgy Carlsbad lawyer Tom Martin said many of his clients are concerned that the developments are encroaching on their properties and affecting their safety.

xray45

Lubbock, TX

#1 Tuesday
Lodgers tas is due when the tenant is LESS THAN one month..... NOT more then one month
