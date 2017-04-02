Chrisa Sunday Forecast

Chrisa Sunday Forecast

Sunday Apr 2

A cold start will give way to a warmer afternoon today across New Mexico with mostly sunny skies. The storm system has moved out and in its wake there are some leftover showers across southeast New Mexico this morning.

