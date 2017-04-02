Chrisa Sunday Forecast
A cold start will give way to a warmer afternoon today across New Mexico with mostly sunny skies. The storm system has moved out and in its wake there are some leftover showers across southeast New Mexico this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easter baskets can be purchased with FOOD STAMPS (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Steve
|62
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|3 hr
|Frankenfool X
|2
|Oil field rates
|6 hr
|Frankenfool X
|6
|One arrested after string of armed robberies
|10 hr
|Steve
|4
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|12 hr
|Lia Russell
|8,892
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Apr 3
|George P
|16
|City to ban construction near potential sinkhole
|Apr 1
|Frankenfool X
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC