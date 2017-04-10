Center for Biological Diversity goes after Pearce, says nothing about ...
The Center recently issued a press release titled, Congressman Pearce Pushes Fracking in New Mexico Despite Risk of Sinkhole Collapse, Destabilization of Nuclear Waste Disposal Site From the release: U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce sent a letter this week urging the New Mexico Bureau of Land Management director to resolve administrative protests and fast-track a federal fracking plan near Carlsbad, N.M., even though fracking-induced earthquakes could trigger collapse of a massive brine well sinkhole in Carlsbad ..."Only Rep. Pearce would gladly put the people and environment of this region at such grave risk from a completely avoidable catastrophic event simply to generate fracking revenues," said Taylor McKinnon with the Center.
