Carlsbad steps up water conservation enforcement
The southern New Mexico city of Carlsbad has started its annual crackdown on residents not in compliance with the city's water conservation schedule. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that to save water in the hotter spring and summer months the city prohibits residents from watering their grass on Mondays.
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There are two families
|48 min
|Myrna the Mermaid
|30
|Stacy granger
|3 hr
|U kno who i am
|41
|Mr Doporto - Please Resign
|Mon
|Myrna the Mermaid
|49
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Mon
|xray45
|4
|Easter baskets can be purchased with FOOD STAMPS (Mar '13)
|Apr 16
|Myrna the Mermaid
|65
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|How we got here: Waste Isolation Pilot Plant re...
|Apr 11
|Myrna the Mermaid
|2
