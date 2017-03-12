Carlsbad steps up water conservation ...

Carlsbad steps up water conservation enforcement

Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

The southern New Mexico city of Carlsbad has started its annual crackdown on residents not in compliance with the city's water conservation schedule. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that to save water in the hotter spring and summer months the city prohibits residents from watering their grass on Mondays.

Carlsbad, NM

