Carlsbad man accused of beating cowor...

Carlsbad man accused of beating coworker to death set for trial

Sunday Apr 23

A New Mexico man accused of beating his coworker to death and then torching his car will head to trial in 2018. Police in Carlsbad say back in October 22-year-old Austin Madrid killed 44-year-old Frederick Harris before dumping his body in a ditch and setting his car on fire off Capitan Reef Road.

