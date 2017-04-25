Carlsbad administrator takes new job ina

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad administrator takes new job in Bernalillo County Stephanie Shumsky will assume the role of senior planner for Bernalillo County, the county seat of which is Albuquerque. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2q31JXJ In a surprise announcement Tuesday Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway revealed that Deputy City Manager Stephanie Shumsky is leaving her post and heading up north for a new job.

