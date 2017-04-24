'Car hopping' teens steal sheriff's gun, Carlsbad police say
Teens in the southeast part of New Mexico are in hot water after breaking into cars and stealing a gun that belongs to a New Mexico county sheriff. People who live in Carlsbad say the area where the incident happened is a fairly quiet area.
