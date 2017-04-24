'Car hopping' teens steal sheriff's g...

'Car hopping' teens steal sheriff's gun, Carlsbad police say

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Teens in the southeast part of New Mexico are in hot water after breaking into cars and stealing a gun that belongs to a New Mexico county sheriff. People who live in Carlsbad say the area where the incident happened is a fairly quiet area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great News: City Planner Shumunsky is Leaving 1 hr Dollar 4
Mr Doporto - Please Resign 14 hr roper 50
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Wed Library 8,894
News County hears concerns over RV parks Apr 25 xray45 1
Carlsbad's backup water plan almost ready Apr 25 Potash 6
The Fool and the Mermaid Apr 23 Frankenfoolz 3
News Shots fired during fast-food restaurant robbery (Jan '11) Apr 22 Martinez 17
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Eddy County was issued at April 27 at 7:16PM MDT

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,609,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC