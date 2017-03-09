With a week left, brine well bills still ina
With a little over a week remaining in New Mexico's 2017 Legislative Session, not one of the four bills aimed at remediating south Carlsbad brine well has passed. With a week left, brine well bills in committee With a little over a week remaining in New Mexico's 2017 Legislative Session, not one of the four bills aimed at remediating south Carlsbad brine well has passed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gary perkowski found drunk, naked, and wanderin...
|8 hr
|Frankenfool
|5
|Looking
|Mon
|Frankenfool
|4
|Step parent adoption attorney?
|Mar 11
|Happy
|4
|Rules For Radicals
|Mar 11
|Frankenfool
|40
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Mar 10
|OMG
|8,889
|Frankenfool Needs to be Reported for Anti-Semit...
|Mar 9
|Frankenfool
|6
|Jimmy Rye
|Mar 8
|Frankenfoolgoldberg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC