Smoke over Carlsbad from 100K acre Texas fire
A 100,000-acre fire located near the Texas Panhandle has not spread to New Mexico as of Tuesday morning. Smoke over Carlsbad from 100K acre Texas fire A 100,000-acre fire located near the Texas Panhandle has not spread to New Mexico as of Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frankenfool will take down Cavetown!!!
|1 hr
|Mary
|23
|Carlsbad schools Superintendent Gary Perkowski ... (Apr '13)
|6 hr
|Mary
|127
|little league in carlsbad (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|Kristy ogden
|63
|Carlsbad police say man was set on fire while w... (Jun '14)
|Sun
|Country Bumpkin
|70
|Rules For Radicals
|Sun
|Frankenfool
|4
|New Mexico Senate Approves ""Gasoline and Dies...
|Sun
|lambert
|4
|Trump punches Chelsea Clinton in the ugly face
|Sat
|You know
|7
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC