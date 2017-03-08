Smoke from Texas fires seen in easter...

Smoke from Texas fires seen in eastern New Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

Residents in southeast New Mexico woke up to a lot of smoke in the area Tuesday morning. This picture shows you just how heavy the smoke was along US 285 heading north of Artesia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rules For Radicals 27 min Who Cares 18
Jimmy Rye 7 hr Frankenfoolgoldberg 3
Frankenfool Needs to be Reported for Anti-Semit... 8 hr Frankenfoolgoldberg 4
Frankenfool will take down Cavetown!!! 10 hr Frankenfool 36
News Carlsbad schools Superintendent Gary Perkowski ... (Apr '13) 12 hr Frankenfool 130
Step parent adoption attorney? 13 hr Paralegal 3
little league in carlsbad (Mar '12) Mon Kristy ogden 63
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Eddy County was issued at March 02 at 12:00PM MST

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC