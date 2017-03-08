Smoke from Texas fires seen in eastern New Mexico
Residents in southeast New Mexico woke up to a lot of smoke in the area Tuesday morning. This picture shows you just how heavy the smoke was along US 285 heading north of Artesia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rules For Radicals
|27 min
|Who Cares
|18
|Jimmy Rye
|7 hr
|Frankenfoolgoldberg
|3
|Frankenfool Needs to be Reported for Anti-Semit...
|8 hr
|Frankenfoolgoldberg
|4
|Frankenfool will take down Cavetown!!!
|10 hr
|Frankenfool
|36
|Carlsbad schools Superintendent Gary Perkowski ... (Apr '13)
|12 hr
|Frankenfool
|130
|Step parent adoption attorney?
|13 hr
|Paralegal
|3
|little league in carlsbad (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Kristy ogden
|63
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC