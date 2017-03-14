RadioShack to close Carlsbad store Carlsbad's RadioShack store may close in the coming months, according to an employee there. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2mGyyZ9 Tim Singleton, a sales associate at the store, said management told him they are expected the store to close in May or June of this year.

