RadioShack to close Carlsbad store

RadioShack to close Carlsbad store

Tuesday Mar 14

RadioShack to close Carlsbad store Carlsbad's RadioShack store may close in the coming months, according to an employee there. Tim Singleton, a sales associate at the store, said management told him they are expected the store to close in May or June of this year.

