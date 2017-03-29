More dollars go to brine well after council vote
Councilors vote to pay more into brine well Councilors unanimously approved a budget adjustment that included the $125,000 contribution to be matched by Eddy County. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2oyjvQP Carlsbad will pay in to a $500,000 project for remediation efforts of the I&W brine well which is in danger of collapse.
