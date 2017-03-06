Man flees from police, crashes with ambulance

Man dead after fleeing from police David Moore, 38, was allegedly fleeing from an Artesia police officer at a high rate of speed. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2mwWdgQ A Carlsbad man was killed in Artesia when his motorcycle collided with an ambulance Saturday after he fled from a routine traffic stop, police said.

