Man convicted of attempted murder sentenced to 19a

A Carlsbad man who attempted to rob multiple vehicles outside a local hotel and shot a man who tried to stop him in 2015 was sentenced to almost two decades in prison for his crimes Monday. Man convicted of attempted murder gets 19 years A Carlsbad man who attempted to rob multiple vehicles outside a local hotel and shot a man who tried to stop him in 2015 was sentenced to almost two decades in prison for his crimes Monday.

