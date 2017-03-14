Man convicted of attempted murder sen...

Man convicted of attempted murder sentenced to 19a

51 min ago Read more: Carlsbad Current-Argus

A Carlsbad man who attempted to rob multiple vehicles outside a local hotel and shot a man who tried to stop him in 2015 was sentenced to almost two decades in prison for his crimes Monday. Man convicted of attempted murder gets 19 years A Carlsbad man who attempted to rob multiple vehicles outside a local hotel and shot a man who tried to stop him in 2015 was sentenced to almost two decades in prison for his crimes Monday.

