Efforts coalesce to avoid cavern collapse in Carlsbad
Efforts are coalescing to shore up a giant, man-made underground cavern in southern New Mexico before it collapses underneath a community of mobile homes and critical highway and rail transportation routes, nearly nine years after state officials sou
