City to ban construction near potential sinkhole
There are 4 comments on the Carlsbad Current-Argus story from Monday Mar 27, titled City to ban construction near potential sinkhole. In it, Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that:
Possible ban on construction near brine well If the ordinance is ultimately passed, no new developments will be permitted in the area for one year. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2noGWg7 No new developments will be allowed in south Carlsbad where a former brine well could collapse and create a massive sinkhole, if city councilors move forward with the moratorium at their next meeting.
|
#1 Friday
The hole has bee there for year (with State of NM approval and inspection) and now the City wants to ban growth........... hmmmmmmmmmm
|
#2 Friday
Thats terrible!
The hole has a name ya know!
It's Myrna.
Show a little respect when possible.
Lol!!!!
|
#3 Yesterday
Posting to yourself again? Moron!
|
#4 23 hrs ago
Hey!
I can't help they named the hole Myrna!
Lose some weight and they won't name big things after you!
Hahaha!!!
|
|
