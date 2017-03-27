City to ban construction near potenti...

City to ban construction near potential sinkhole

There are 4 comments on the Carlsbad Current-Argus story from Monday Mar 27, titled City to ban construction near potential sinkhole. In it, Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that:

Possible ban on construction near brine well If the ordinance is ultimately passed, no new developments will be permitted in the area for one year. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2noGWg7 No new developments will be allowed in south Carlsbad where a former brine well could collapse and create a massive sinkhole, if city councilors move forward with the moratorium at their next meeting.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
pvtryan

Lubbock, TX

#1 Friday
The hole has bee there for year (with State of NM approval and inspection) and now the City wants to ban growth........... hmmmmmmmmmm
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankenfool X

Beaumont, TX

#2 Friday
pvtryan wrote:
The hole has bee there for year (with State of NM approval and inspection) and now the City wants to ban growth.......... hmmmmmmmmmm
Thats terrible!
The hole has a name ya know!
It's Myrna.
Show a little respect when possible.
Lol!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Myrna the Mermaid

Carlsbad, NM

#3 Yesterday
Frankenfool X wrote:
<quoted text>

Thats terrible!
The hole has a name ya know!
It's Myrna.
Show a little respect when possible.
Lol!!!!
Posting to yourself again? Moron!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankenfool X

Beaumont, TX

#4 23 hrs ago
Myrna the Mermaid wrote:
<quoted text>

Posting to myself again? Nope!
Hey!
I can't help they named the hole Myrna!
Lose some weight and they won't name big things after you!
Hahaha!!!

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Perkowski resign? Fri pvtryan 1
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Mar 30 Need Help 8,891
Mr Doporto - Please Resign Mar 30 Frankenfool X 43
New Mexico is Going Broke SOON ! Mar 30 Frankenfool X 13
News Vehicular homicide convictions could qualify fo... (Apr '13) Mar 29 Lawyersdonothing 9
News Carlsbad police say man was set on fire while w... (Jun '14) Mar 29 Anonymous 72
There are two families Mar 28 You know 3
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,291 • Total comments across all topics: 279,997,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC