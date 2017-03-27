Carlsbad council votes to pay to help...

Carlsbad council votes to pay to help fix underground cavern

Carlsbad may pay $125,000 toward a fund to fix a man-made underground cavern that is in danger of collapse. The Current-Argus reports that the City Council has approved a budget adjustment that includes the $125,000 the state has requested Carlsbad contribute to fixing the cavern.

