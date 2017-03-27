Carlsbad council votes to pay to help fix underground cavern
Carlsbad may pay $125,000 toward a fund to fix a man-made underground cavern that is in danger of collapse. The Current-Argus reports that the City Council has approved a budget adjustment that includes the $125,000 the state has requested Carlsbad contribute to fixing the cavern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico is Going Broke SOON !
|5 hr
|Myrna the Mermaid
|12
|Mr Doporto - Please Resign
|5 hr
|Myrna the Mermaid
|42
|Vehicular homicide convictions could qualify fo... (Apr '13)
|19 hr
|Lawyersdonothing
|9
|Carlsbad police say man was set on fire while w... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|Bitchface22
|72
|There are two families
|Tue
|You know
|3
|gary perkowski found drunk, naked, and wanderin...
|Mar 25
|Frankenfool X
|47
|Posters with Lubbock,TX ISP are all Frankenfool
|Mar 23
|Frankenfool X
|18
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC