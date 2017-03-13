Brush fire burns farmland north of Ca...

Brush fire burns farmland north of Carlsbad

A wildfire scorched about seven acres of farmland Saturday, destroying vegetation and some farm equipment. About seven acres of farmland is charred after a wildfire broke out Saturday in the 300 block of North Happy Valley Road.

