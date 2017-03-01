Battle heats up between New Mexico, C...

Battle heats up between New Mexico, Colorado over chile license plate

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

A Colorado House representative from Pueblo is turning up the heat on a race to be the first state to create a chile themed license plate. New Mexico lawmakers are also considering one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Posters with Lubbock,TX ISP are all Frankenfool 4 min You know 9
Mr Doporto - Please Resign 18 min You know 30
new study shows..... 37 min You know 16
sexual misconduct at WIPP 11 hr NMNorsk 5
Step parent adoption attorney? 21 hr Resident 2
Sanctuary Eddy County Feb 26 Frankenfool 5
Darla Mccormick (Apr '09) Feb 26 Frankenfool 11
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,224 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC